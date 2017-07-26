UPDATE: Illegal plants seized in toilet death investigation

A death at Tin Can Bay is being treated as suspicious.

UPDATE:

GYMPIE police have said the death of a man, 51, who was found on a toilet in a Tin Can Bay unit this morning is not suspicious.

During investigations of the death, which was deemed suspicious after paramedics alerted police this morning, police uncovered nine pots containing marijuana plants of varying sizes.

Detective sergeant Andrew Bailey said police were investigating the death when the marijuana was found.

He confirmed at the scene that the death did not appear to be suspicious or linked to the drugs in any way.

EARLIER:

A MAN has been found dead on a toilet in a Tin Can Bay unit under suspicious circumstances this morning.

Paramedics were called to an address where they found the man, 51, unconscious and not breathing at 10. 30am.

Gympie police acting sergeant Jon Roche said ambulance officers in attendance had reason to believe the death was suspicious and contacted police.

The Gympie Criminal Investigation Bureau and forensic team are enroute to the private residence at Tin Can Bay now.

"Officers still go to sudden deaths if it's something obvious," Act Sgt Roche said.

"But it is being treated as suspicious."

He said the man was a known Tin Can Bay resident.

He said it was likely more information would be known in the next few hours.