Police on scene at a stabbing in Stafford. Picture: Thomas Morgan
Crime

Man found with axe, stab wounds

by THOMAS MORGAN
1st Sep 2019 6:18 AM
THREE people have been hospitalised, including a man found with stab and axe wounds, while five others are assisting police with inquires, following an altercation on Brisbane's northside late on Saturday night.

The alleged incident began at an address on Tait St, Kelvin Grove at 9.38pm, according to police.

Senior-Sargeant Paul Dalton said a man believed to have been involved in the fight was found with injuries in a car in Stafford just before 10pm.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

"Three people have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries," Snr Snt Dalton said.

"We are currently speaking to five people in relation to that matter."

