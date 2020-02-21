Man found with child-like sex dolls

A man has been charged for possessing child-like sex dolls.

A man has been charged for possessing child-like sex dolls.

A BRISBANE man will face court today for allegedly possessing child-like sex dolls after being charged under new national laws.

Terry Dunnett, 44, is the first person in Queensland to be charged under the Commonwealth laws targeting child abuse-related offences.

He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years' jail for allegedly having the dolls.

Dunnett came to the attention of Queensland's Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team (JACET) after he was allegedly caught by Australian Border Force in January attempting to import the dolls from China.

JACET investigators later raided Dunnett's Riverhills home on January 25 and say they found two more child-like sex dolls, a laptop and tablet.

The laptop seized at the house allegedly contained child abuse material.

One of the dolls allegedly found in Dunnett’s possession.

The man is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today, charged with two counts of possessing a child-like sex doll or other object that resembles a child or part of a child under 18 years old, one count of attempting to possess a child-like sex doll and one count of possession of child exploitation material.

The new law Dunnett has been charged under was introduced in September 2019 in the Combatting Child Sexual Exploitation Legislation Amendment Act 2019.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Northern Command Lesa Gale said the dolls could desensitise people who used them to the physical, emotional and psychological harm caused by sexual abuse.

"These dolls are not harmless and do not prevent people from offending in the future," she said.

"The AFP will pursue any form of child exploitation or activity that reinforces the sexualisation of children. This includes sexual acts using items depicting children such as these dolls, which are legally considered child exploitation material.

A man has been charged for possessing child-like sex dolls.

"This arrest highlights the commitment undertaken by the AFP and its partners to protect children and identify and prosecute anyone who seeks to exploit and harm them."

ABF Regional Commander for Queensland, Chris Waters said this arrest should serve as a warning to others.

"Child sexual abuse is a rapidly evolving global issue and the ABF actively cooperates with our law enforcement partners to further investigate these matters domestically and internationally, to prevent any harm to children here or overseas" he said.