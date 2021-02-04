Man four times over limit crashes on roundabout, leaves scene

The man crashed on a roundabout while four times over the legal limit.

A man who lost control of his car on a roundabout in Hervey Bay while four times over the legal alcohol limit then tried to leave the scene of the crash, a court has heard.

Craig John Fletcher pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard in the early hours of the morning, Fletcher was travelling around the roundabout at the intersection of Main St and the Esplanade in Pialba.

He lost control of his white Hilux and hit a wall, the court was told.

Paramedics were called to the scene as witnesses saw Fletcher driving erratically.

He was then observed walking away from the scene.

Fletcher was followed by a witness and police arrived soon after.

He was attempting to fight the witness, the court was told.

Fletcher was incoherent and was taken back to the police watch house.

He returned a reading of .216.

Fletcher told the court he was now attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

He was fined $1500 and was disqualified from driving for 15 months.