Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man crashed on a roundabout while four times over the legal limit.
The man crashed on a roundabout while four times over the legal limit.
News

Man four times over limit crashes on roundabout, leaves scene

Carlie Walker
4th Feb 2021 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who lost control of his car on a roundabout in Hervey Bay while four times over the legal alcohol limit then tried to leave the scene of the crash, a court has heard.

Craig John Fletcher pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard in the early hours of the morning, Fletcher was travelling around the roundabout at the intersection of Main St and the Esplanade in Pialba.

He lost control of his white Hilux and hit a wall, the court was told.

Paramedics were called to the scene as witnesses saw Fletcher driving erratically.

He was then observed walking away from the scene.

Fletcher was followed by a witness and police arrived soon after.

He was attempting to fight the witness, the court was told.

Fletcher was incoherent and was taken back to the police watch house.

He returned a reading of .216.

Fletcher told the court he was now attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

He was fined $1500 and was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: When Bay’s newest KFC will open for business

        Premium Content REVEALED: When Bay’s newest KFC will open for business

        News It’s the third for the area and promises a big opening day for fried chicken fans.

        BUILDING BOOM: The changing the face of the Fraser Coast

        Premium Content BUILDING BOOM: The changing the face of the Fraser Coast

        News The region is riding a development wave; Here are seven multimillion-dollar...

        SINKING BEER: Keeping hydrated, afloat lands boatie in court

        Premium Content SINKING BEER: Keeping hydrated, afloat lands boatie in court

        News The court heard a group had been out fishing when they ran out of fuel - and...

        CCTV cameras installed after stolen cars dumped in dam

        Premium Content CCTV cameras installed after stolen cars dumped in dam

        News The catchment forms part of the Hervey Bay water supply