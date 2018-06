A MAN has fractured his leg after coming off his dirt bike in an incident over the weekend.

About 11.20am yesterday paramedics were called to a truck stop on the corner of Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Torbanlea Pialba Rd.

The 42-year-old man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY BY CLICKING HERE>>