Man gets hand stuck in grate, firefighters rescue him

A man who got his hand stuck in a stormwater grate on the side of a road in Maryboorugh had to be rescued by firefighters.

As he was exiting from a cab on the corner of Saltwater Creek and Hibiscus Rds, the Maryborough resident fell and his hand became trapped in a grate on Sunday.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service Maryborough acting station officer Darren Bosel said emergency services were called to assist at about 5.20am.

"Hydrolic tools were used to spread the bars apart and free his arm," Mr Bosel said.

The man was then taken to Hervey Bay Hospital via an ambulance.