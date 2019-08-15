Menu
ACCIDENT: A man's head has been caught between an RV and a truck in an accident on the Moonie Highway.
News

Man's head trapped between RV and truck

Meg Gannon
by
15th Aug 2019 1:21 PM
A MAN has sustained serious face injuries after getting trapped between an RV and a truck on the Moonie Highway this afternoon. 

Ambulances were called to a scene about 17 kilometres out of Dalby at 12:56 with reports of a traffic crash. 

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said one male patient was trapped between a truck and an RV and sustained serious head and face injuries. 

He was transported in a serious but stable condition to the Dalby Hospital and a LifeFlight helicopter has been tasked. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it was being treated as a workplace incident.  

