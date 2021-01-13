Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Train stations
Train stations
News

Man gets stuck between train and platform

by Jacob Miley
13th Jan 2021 11:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN was taken to hospital with serious injuries after becoming wedged between a train and the platform at a Gold Coast station.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Robina Station about 7.40pm Tuesday.

The man was freed and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest and pelvic injuries.

It is unclear how the incident occurred.

The incident did cause delays to the train network, according to information by TransLink.

 

 

Originally published as Man gets stuck between train and platform

More Stories

editors picks train train accident translink

Just In

    Alert for fake Woolworths scam

    Alert for fake Woolworths scam
    • 13th Jan 2021 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rainfall making all the difference for Coast’s farmers

        Premium Content Rainfall making all the difference for Coast’s farmers

        News The welcome rain came on the back of two years of continuous dry spells, which saw the reduced cane crops on the Fraser Coast.

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Right for the part? Auditions to be held for Bay play

        Premium Content Right for the part? Auditions to be held for Bay play

        News Inspector Drake and the Black Widow will be performed at the Hervey Bay theatre...

        Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Premium Content Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Business Business owners slam Premier’s claim Qld is back to normal