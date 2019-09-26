Man glasses partner in argument over credit card

UGLY FIGHT: A man smashed a glass bottle into his partner's face after an argument over a bank card.

UGLY FIGHT: A man smashed a glass bottle into his partner's face after an argument over a bank card. Jarrard Potter

A DISAGREEMENT over a bank card erupted into an argument which ended when a glass bottle was smashed into a woman's face.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady told Dalby Magistrates Court on Tuesday that the defendant and his partner, the victim, were drinking together with extended family when the defendant returned home and the victim went to her cousin's house to continue the celebrations.

On July 27, the defendant ventured to the cousin's house to retrieve a bank card to buy food for the four children he shared with his partner when the victim allegedly refused to give him the card.

The defendant became angry and struck a table, sending a glass bottle into the face of the victim, with the glass shattering and leaving cuts to her lip.

An ambulance was summoned, with paramedics stitching up the cut saying it had cut deeper than just her lip.

Defence lawyer Raymond Everest told the court the defendant's income went towards rent and utilities, while his partner's income went towards food for the family.

He said he went to retrieve the bank card to honour that agreement, despite saying he did have money to pay for the groceries regardless.

Mr Everest told the court his client's behaviour was "out of character" and he was "remorseful".

Magistrate Tracey Mossop noted it was interesting that "men can always behave with men", after reading three favourable character references for the defendant.

"You can deal with irate customers, but with your own partner you behaved irresponsibly," Ms Mossop said.

The defendant pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm as a domestic violence offence, and was given 18 months probation.

The magistrate warned the defendant against committing crimes of a like nature.

"For assault occasioning bodily harm, it's not uncommon for someone to receive a prison sentence... that's how it can happen," Ms Mossop said.

No conviction was recorded.