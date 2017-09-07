Man grabs teen's crotch, gets good behaviour bond

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A MAN has received a 12 month good behaviour bond after he grabbed the crotch of a teenage boy, with a judge saying the incident would have had "little impact on the victim".

John Wayne Mawhirt, 51, appeared before Maryborough District Court this week and pleaded guilty to common assault.

The court heard he was "extremely intoxicated" when he invited a 19 year old boy and his father into his home in October last year.

The two were visiting the home next to Mawhirt's, the court heard.

When the boy's father left his home, the court heard Mawhirt brushed the crotch area of the boy's pants with the back of his hand and then grabbed the area.

The teenager punched Mawhirt and he stopped.

He was confronted later that evening by the boy and his father in relation to the incident.

Judge David Andrews said Mawhirt had shown co-operation when police investigated the assault, making admissions regarding the incident.

He said the court accepted there had been no sexual intent to the assault, which had occurred due to Mawhirt's "level of intoxication".

"Intoxication is not a defence but it is an explanation," he said.

Judge Andrews said it was likely the incident had been distressing for the young man involved, but he had reported the incident to his father and confronted Mawhirt over it and he said it was likely it would be of "insignificant psychological consequence for the complainant".

Earlier the court heard Mawhirt had a solid history of employment and assisted in the care of his father, who had suffered a stroke and his sister, who had cerebral palsy.

Defence barrister Andrew Hoare said described Mawhirt's behaviour as "bizarre and uncharacteristic".

He said his client had been diagnosed and was being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, social phobia and alcoholism.

No conviction was recorded.