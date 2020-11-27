Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man ‘had sex with girlfriend’s disabled teen sister’: Court

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
27th Nov 2020 5:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A young man who allegedly had sex with a child who was the sister of his former girlfriend has been refused bail.

Police allege the 20-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had sex twice with the girl, who has younger than 15, and also indecently treated her, all in May this year.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at a location in Edens Landing.

The defendant was initially given watch-house bail, but this was revoked after Beenleigh Magistrates Court heard on Thursday the defendant sent "aggressive, threatening" messages to both the victim and her sister (his ex-girlfriend), a breach of his bail conditions.

A 20-year-old man is charged with twice counts of carnal knowledge of a child under 16 and one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16, all committed at an Edens Landing location. Picture: Facebook
A 20-year-old man is charged with twice counts of carnal knowledge of a child under 16 and one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16, all committed at an Edens Landing location. Picture: Facebook

He has been in custody about five months.

The defendant had entered a guilty plea and was to be sentenced on Thursday, but this was unable to proceed after police prosecutor Sgt Donna Kay told the court police had new information which suggested the young victim may have some sort of intellectual impairment.

This circumstance of aggravation meant the charges could no longer be heard in the Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Kerrie O'Callaghan told the court the alleged messages showed the defendant could not be trusted with bail.

This was his third application for bail since his June arrest.

The charges will be mentioned again on December 9, for a possible committal to the higher courts.

Originally published as Man 'had sex with girlfriend's disabled teen sister': Court

More Stories

court crime sex with a child

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Baby shaker avoids jail for attack which caused brain bleed

        Premium Content Baby shaker avoids jail for attack which caused brain bleed

        Crime *Warning* Distressing content

        • 27th Nov 2020 4:00 AM
        Sneaky syringe, stash lands man in Coast court

        Premium Content Sneaky syringe, stash lands man in Coast court

        News Man appears in magistrates court of string of drug related charges.

        Big list: Which sporting groups scored council funding

        Premium Content Big list: Which sporting groups scored council funding

        Council News Almost $200,000 has been spent on shade, canteens and more

        Why Dep’t says Fraser Island fire has been so hard to fight

        Premium Content Why Dep’t says Fraser Island fire has been so hard to fight

        Environment The fire has been burning for more than five weeks