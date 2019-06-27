Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has died in suspicious circumstances at Kowanyama.
A woman has died in suspicious circumstances at Kowanyama.
Crime

Man held following woman’s suspicious death

by Grace Mason
27th Jun 2019 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-year-old woman is dead and a man is in custody following an alleged stabbing in a northern Queensland community.

Specialist detectives and forensic officers are being flown into the Cape York community of Kowanyama today following the suspicious death of the 21-year-old woman.

Far North police Det Acting Insp Mick Gooiker confirmed a 29-year-old man is in custody and assisting police with investigations.

He said the woman was initially taken to the local medical centre but was later pronounced dead.

More to come.

More Stories

custody editors picks northern queensland police investigation suspicious death

Top Stories

    REVEALED: $330M M’boro train contract ahead of schedule

    premium_icon REVEALED: $330M M’boro train contract ahead of schedule

    News The 15-year journey that saw trains manufactured at Maryborough’s Downer factory came to an end on Monday.

    'I felt like I was dying': Family's battle after tick bites

    premium_icon 'I felt like I was dying': Family's battle after tick bites

    News Sherria Powell is on a mission to raise awareness of the illness

    WET WEATHER: Highest rainfall in months for Maryborough

    premium_icon WET WEATHER: Highest rainfall in months for Maryborough

    News The BoM measured 17mm of water had fallen on the Heritage City

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards