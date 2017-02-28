Man 'high on marijuana' cuts mate with knife: BAY COURT

SCOTT Michael Cameron says he was high when he threatened and cut his mate with a knife before stealing from the victim.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday to two counts of assault, one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of stealing.

The court heard that in late November last year, Cameron was at a home in Torquay with one of his mates, when he returned from the kitchen with a knife.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said Cameron held the knife up to his friend's throat and asked him "where are the cameras?... this is a set-up".

"The victim managed to calm the defendant down," Snr Const Edwards said.

"Later, the defendant went into the kitchen again... the victim said he went to get some water and the defendant again had a knife."

Snr Const Edwards said Cameron "lunged" at the victim with the knife, cutting his arm.

"The victim asked the defendant to leave, and he took the vodka," she said.

"Only minor injuries were inflicted... at the time of offending the defendant was on parole for like offences."

Cameron's parole was set to finish in May this year.

The Hervey Bay man's defence lawyer Rebecca Shaw said he only had a "vague recollection" of the night of the incident, and had taken marijuana at the time.

"My client instructs me he suffers from psychosis and paranoia when he takes cannabis," Ms Shaw said.

"He instructs me this is why he doesn't typically do drugs."

Ms Shaw said her client had been working on a trawler prior to his arrest and time spent in pre-sentence custody.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said Cameron's criminal history was "clearly against" him.

Cameron was given a 15- month head sentence for the new charges, to be served on top of his previous conviction.

His parole release date was set for May 24, this year.