UPDATE: Man hit by car in Maryborough

ACCIDENT: The man is believed to have been hit by a car. Paul Donaldson
Inge Hansen
UPDATE 7.30pm

THE man hit by a car in Maryborough is believed to be 28-years-old.

Emergency services were called to Ferry St about 7pm after receiving reports of a man lying down on a driveway screaming. 

He was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition. 

A QPS spokesperson said there was nothing sinister about the incident.

EARLIER

A MAN is believed to have been hit by a car in Maryborough.

The Chronicle understands the man was hit on Ferry St about 7pm.

Emergency services responded to reports of a man on a driveway yelling for help.

They are currently on scene.

More to come.

