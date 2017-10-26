UPDATE: Man hit by car in Maryborough

UPDATE 7.30pm
THE man hit by a car in Maryborough is believed to be 28-years-old.
Emergency services were called to Ferry St about 7pm after receiving reports of a man lying down on a driveway screaming.
He was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.
A QPS spokesperson said there was nothing sinister about the incident.
EARLIER
A MAN is believed to have been hit by a car in Maryborough.
The Chronicle understands the man was hit on Ferry St about 7pm.
Emergency services responded to reports of a man on a driveway yelling for help.
They are currently on scene.
