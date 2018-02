Police on the scene of the Bay Central Tavern after a car hit a man on a mobility scooter on Thursday morning

A MAN is being treated by paramedics after being hit by a car on Thursday morning.

The 85-year-old man was crossing the road in front of the Bay Central Tavern in Hervey Bay about 9.20am when he was struck by a car.

He was thrown from his mobility scooter and suffered a cut to his arm.

Police and paramedics attended the scene to treat the man, who was in a stable condition upon their arrival.

No-one else was injured.