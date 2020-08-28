Man hits security guard and breaks hand brawl

A eight-hour drinking session ended in a man breaking his hand after being kicked out of the licensed premises.

A eight-hour drinking session ended in a man breaking his hand after being kicked out of the licensed premises.

An eight hour drinking session at a Flinders St bar resulted in a man breaking his hand after being kicked out of the licensed premises.

Sean James Hartigan, 24, started drinking at 4pm when he was asked to leave Flynns Irish Bar just before midnight on December 21 last year.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard Hartigan was asked to move into the smoking section by security but refused.

As security attempted to escort Hartigan off the premises he punched the security guard in the chest with two closed fists.

Police prosecutor Mark Fenlon told the court a struggle ensured with two security guards.

"The security guard was struck once in the face and to the nose, he then tackles the defendant and restrains him and is assisted by another security guard," he said.

Mr Fenlon told the court Hartigan was escorted through seven foot metal gates by the security before he attacked the locked gates.

MORE NEWS

'Cheers' Drink-driver thanks magistrate for sentence

The 10 most stolen cars in QLD revealed

Blue heeler proves all the back up country cop needs

The court heard Hartigan broke the right handle and metal hinge.

Hartigan pleaded guilty to three offences including one count of wilful damage.

The court heard Hartigan had a minimal criminal history with no like offences.

Defence lawyer for Hartigan Jamie Scuderi said Hartigan had injured himself as a result of attacking the metal gate.

"As a result of his actions of hitting the gate he actually broke his hand in that process and whilst it was his own doing it has been certainly an additional punishment to him," she said.

"He was unable to work for four or so weeks installing pools."

Magistrate Steven Mosch told Hartigan his behaviour was "obnoxious", "concerning" and "anti-social".

"It is completely unacceptable to behave in this way in a nightclub precinct late at night engaging in physical violence towards someone who is simply there doing his work," he said. Hartigan was fined $1000.

Convictions were recorded.

Mr Mosch ordered Hartigan pay Flynns Irish Bar $753.50 in restitution.

Originally published as Man hits security guard, breaks hand in Flinders St brawl