Man hospitalised after an 'accidental' stabbing

POLICE will investigate the circumstances surrounding a possible "accidental" stabbing late Sunday.

Hervey Bay units were called to a Pialba address about 11.50pm.

The man, aged in his 30s, had a wound caused by a knife, but a Queensland Police media spokeswoman said it was yet to be confirmed how it happened.

While those involved said it was an accident, QAS said the man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a "significant" abdominal wound. He was in a stable condition.

Police will further investigate the incident.