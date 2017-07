A MAN in his 30s was taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was bitten on the face and ankle.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition soon after the attack on Tuesday morning.

It happened at a private property in Scarness at 8.06am.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

He was discharged from hospital on Tuesday afternoon.