Man crushed by tractor in hospital

9th Sep 2019 8:42 AM
Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after he was crushed by a tractor in the Darling Downs at the weekend.

The Toowoomba-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter flew to a private property in the region at 4.15pm Saturday.

The man, in his 60s, suffered multiple injuries after he was run over by a tractor.

RACQ LifeFlight was tasked to a Western Downs property after a man was crushed by a tractor.
RACQ LifeFlight was tasked to a Western Downs property after a man was crushed by a tractor. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were already on the scene, when the SGAS aeromedical crew arrived.

The patient was stabilised, before being flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition, under the care of LifeFlight's Critical Care Doctor and Flight Paramedic.

racq lifeflight surat gas aeromedical service
Toowoomba Chronicle

