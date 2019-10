The man was injured in a car and motorbike crash at Forest Glen. Photo: File

A MAN in his 30s has been hospitalised after a car and motorbike crash at Forest Glen last night.

Paramedics, including critical care paramedics, were called to the crash on Sandeling Dr about 6pm and treated the man at the scene for leg pain, a Queensland Ambulance Service representative said.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.