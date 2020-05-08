Man hospitalised after car rollover overnight

A man has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle rollover overnight at Pialba.

Emergency services were called to the roundabout on the corner of Charlton Esplanade and Main st just after midnight.

The single occupant of the car was out of the car when QFES arrived.

Paramedics transported the man in a stable condition with minor injuries to Hervey Bay Hospital.

QFES with assistance of a tow truck operator righted the car and cleared the road in 30 minutes.