Man in hospital after massive alleged street brawl in Tara
An alleged family feud resulted in a late afternoon brawl breaking out on the streets of Tara on the Western Downs.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man was transported to Tara Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries to his eye on Tuesday, April 13.
A Queensland Police spokesman said an alleged physical altercation between five people had occurred on Barden Street at 3.20pm.
"Initial reports indicate it was a family matter - investigations are continuing," he said.
The Chinchilla News understands 10 to 20 people were involved in the street disturbance.