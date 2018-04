Police are looking for a man who assaulted an elderly man at a Spring Hill unit block last night.

Police are looking for a man who assaulted an elderly man at a Spring Hill unit block last night.

A TUAN man was rushed to hospital after being burned by cooking oil on Saturday night.



Paramedics were called to an address in Tuan about 9.30pm after the man spilled the oil while cooking.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the man suffered 'severe burns.'



The man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.