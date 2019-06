A vehicle has hit the sea wall at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and the Esplanade.

A MAN has been taken to Hervey Bay hospital after his car smashed into a Urangan seawall last night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Elizabeth Street and the Esplanade at 9.01pm.

There is a large crack in the seawall, as well as damage to street signs around the scene.

Council are repairing the intersection of Elizabeth Street and the Esplanade.

Council crews were on scene this morning repairing the damage.

The Gold Coast resident, in his 30s, was taken to hospital in a stable condition.