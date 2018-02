A man was taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake in River Heads.

A RIVER Heads man was rushed to hospital after being bitten by a snake on Saturday.

Paramedics were called to an address at Windjammer Cct about 10.05am.

The 63-year-old male was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said they were not able to determine the type of snake that bit the man.