Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police want to speak to these two men over shots fired in Wacol last night.
Police want to speak to these two men over shots fired in Wacol last night. Contributed
Crime

Man hunt for two men after shots fired in Wacol overnight

Navarone Farrell
by
15th Oct 2019 11:43 AM | Updated: 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES are on the hunt to identify two men who attempted to break into a residence at Wacol overnight.

Just before 1am, two men approached the residence on Wilga St and made a demand of the residents.

The two men have then entered the courtyard at the rear of the property and attempted to gain entry through the rear door.

The men were denied entry and fired a single shot into the door causing it to shatter.

 

Police want to speak to these two men over shots fired in Wacol last night.
Police want to speak to these two men over shots fired in Wacol last night. Contributed

The two residents, a 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, were not physically injured.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with further information or anyone in the area with CCTV footage of the pair to contact police.

court court news crime police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    NAMED: The coast community pillar turned child predator

    premium_icon NAMED: The coast community pillar turned child predator

    News A WELL-KNOWN, respected community volunteer sexually assaulted a teenage boy - an act he has admitted during a police interview.

    LIBRARY LOVE: Why Coast bookworms have more to read

    premium_icon LIBRARY LOVE: Why Coast bookworms have more to read

    News A regional Fraser Coast town has just received a library refresh

    Fraser Coast's richest and most expensive schools revealed

    premium_icon Fraser Coast's richest and most expensive schools revealed

    News The regions most cashed up schools have been revealed

    TOP HONOURS: Uni student's medal-worthy performance

    premium_icon TOP HONOURS: Uni student's medal-worthy performance

    News The graduate achieved a grade point average of 6.65 out of 7