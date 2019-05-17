Man hurls death threat over missing wallet

A man has threatened to kill a woman and her children and launched into a tirade of verbal abuse, all over a missing wallet.

A man has threatened to kill a woman and her children and launched into a tirade of verbal abuse, all over a missing wallet.

A MAN has threatened to kill a woman and her children and launched into a tirade of verbal abuse, all over a missing wallet.

The 35-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, called a woman a "slut" and a "c***" and trashed her bedroom after she caught him sleeping in her bed, in violation of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell said the woman asked the man if he had seen her lighter which started his abusive rampage.

The Point Vernon man, who appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday, replied, "I don't know slut".

The woman told the man he couldn't speak to her like that and told him to leave her home.

The man refused to back down, saying, "whatever maggot, have you found your lighter yet?"

He then tipped a draw upside down, kicked the woman's possessions and pulled items onto the ground before shoulder barging a witness and walking outside.

The man then sat inside his car on the woman's driveway and called her on the phone.

"Listen you slut, I'm getting off the Coast and I need my wallet," he said.

"If you don't bring my wallet out c*** I'll be back tonight to kill you and the kids."

When Magistrate Stephen Guttridge asked the man if he agreed with what the police prosecutor said, he said "to an extent".

"My only defence in the whole situation Your Honour, is as you see, I am now here," he said.

"I have spent the morning packing my car, I'm heading to Mackay to be further away from the aggrieved.

"I've got a new job and residence in Mackay."

The man pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order.

Mr Guttridge took into account his lack of history when sentencing the man.

He was fined $750 with a conviction recorded.