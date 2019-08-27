Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man in his 30s was transported in a critical condition. Photo: Bill Hearne
The man in his 30s was transported in a critical condition. Photo: Bill Hearne
News

Man in critical condition after being hit by a car

by Emily Halloran
27th Aug 2019 9:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is fighting for life after he was hit by a car in the city's south last night.

Critical care paramedics, the High Acuity Response Unit and police were called to the Gold Coast Highway at Bilinga about 7pm following reports of a pedestrian accident.

They treated a man in his 30s who had leg injuries and was in a critical condition.

He was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital with critical care paramedics on board.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 131 114.

More Stories

critical injuries pedestrian hit by car

Top Stories

    Stabbing accused was on bail

    premium_icon Stabbing accused was on bail

    News Led away from court in handcuffs, arrested over a violent robbery just minutes after being sentenced for weapons charges

    MP: Uber would 'cannibalise' Maryborough taxis

    premium_icon MP: Uber would 'cannibalise' Maryborough taxis

    News 'We'd end up with both taxis and Uber going out of business'

    'Lose your attitude': Magistrate blasts youth

    premium_icon 'Lose your attitude': Magistrate blasts youth

    Crime She argued with Me Duroux before he told police to take her away

    Couple strip rental property bare because they 'needed them'

    premium_icon Couple strip rental property bare because they 'needed them'

    Crime The pair "freaked out” and made an ill-informed decision