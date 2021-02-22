Menu
A 30-year-old man was taken in a critical condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after crashing a motorised skateboard on Sunday night.
News

Man in critical condition after motorised skateboard crash

Lachlan Mcivor
22nd Feb 2021 7:30 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM
Premium Content

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital after it is believed he crashed while riding a motorised skateboard in Ipswich late last night.

The 30-year-old was transported by paramedics to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious head and eye injuries after he was discovered unresponsive in Augustine Heights.

Paramedics and police responded to the incident on St Augustines Dr about 11pm on Sunday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

"He was unresponsive when we arrived (to the scene)," he said.

accident critical condition motorised skateboard
Ipswich Queensland Times

