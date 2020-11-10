Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Episode 7 - Reluctant Icons: 'It's like a devil'
News

Man in hospital after being struck by car

by SAM FLANAGAN
10th Nov 2020 10:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is in a serious condition in the Townsville University Hospital after being struck by a vehicle overnight.

Emergency services were called to Deeragun Rd, Deeragun just after 7pm last night following reports of a vehicle v pedestrian incident.

The Queensland Ambulance Service treated a 42-year-old man on scene for a head injury.

A paramedic from the critical care team then transported the man in a serious but stable condition to the Townsville University Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said the investigation into the incident was still open.

Originally published as Man in hospital after being struck by car

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Coast will mark an Armistice Day like no other

        Premium Content How Coast will mark an Armistice Day like no other

        News We will remember... but things will be different.

        Prisoner dialled DV victim, made threats from jail

        Premium Content Prisoner dialled DV victim, made threats from jail

        News The man made phone calls to the victim and a friend

        Wrong end of deal: Tantari says he misunderstood question

        Premium Content Wrong end of deal: Tantari says he misunderstood question

        News The Hervey Bay MP to be now says he won’t support Hinkler Deal