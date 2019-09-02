Man in hospital after Brisbane shooting
POLICE are investigating after a young man was shot on Brisbane's bayside overnight.
Emergency services were called to Karloo St, Wynnum at 2.30am where a man in his early 20s was found with gunshot wounds to his back.
He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he is now said to be in a serious but stable condition.
In a statement this morning, Queensland Police urged anyone with information or who might have dashcam footage of the area to contact police immediately.
Investigations are continuing.