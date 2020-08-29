Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man rolled his car at Tinbeerwah early this morning.
A man rolled his car at Tinbeerwah early this morning.
News

Man in hospital after car rolls south of Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
29th Aug 2020 2:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN had to be taken to hospital early this morning after his car rolled at Tinbeerwah, south of Gympie.

Emergency services received a call to the scene at Cooroy Noosa Rd and Grange Rd at about 4:07am.

The man, the only occupant of the car, was suffering from neck and back pain. He was soon taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

READ MORE

*Why Gympie jobs, economy are dangerously exposed to COVID

*Man suffers serious injuries in Mary Valley bike crash

*Tin Can Bay on recruitment drive for more firefighters

gympie crashes gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Enough': Business owners sick of abuse over virus rules

        Premium Content 'Enough': Business owners sick of abuse over virus rules

        News One business has been forced to close its doors and it’s not because of the virus.

        Quest to find mystery couple captured in chance sunset shot

        Premium Content Quest to find mystery couple captured in chance sunset shot

        News Are you the people in this priceless pic taken on a Coast beach?

        Bay mum with ‘concerning’ DV history avoids jail

        Premium Content Bay mum with ‘concerning’ DV history avoids jail

        News “You have that history which you will never be able to run away from”