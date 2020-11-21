Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was rushed to hospital after his car slammed into a tree at Cedar Pocket last night.
A man was rushed to hospital after his car slammed into a tree at Cedar Pocket last night.
News

Man in hospital after car slams into tree at Cedar Pocket

JOSH PRESTON
21st Nov 2020 12:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN was rushed to hospital last night after a car slammed into a tree at Cedar Pocket.

Paramedics were called to the scene on McNeil Rd and East Deep Creek Rd just after 9pm, where they found one patient in need of treatment.

The man was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

In other traffic news a man has been charged following an investigation into a fatal traffic crash at Lake MacDonald, just south of Gympie.

A 90-year-old Cooroy woman was killed in the crash, which occurred on Cooroy Noosa Rd on October 4.

Tragically, a 28-year-old Buddina man also died after crashing a motorcycle into a tree at Mountain Creek last night.

emergency services gympie crashes gympie news
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Education Data from early university offers has shown a major shift in the most popular undergraduate courses on offer, with one study area seeing a large decline.

        The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Premium Content The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Health Meet the hidden heroes in race to find COVID-19 vaccine effort

        IN PHOTOS: Fraser Coast police awards

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Fraser Coast police awards

        News Police recognised for their service to the community.

        Four formals in one night across the Coast

        Premium Content Four formals in one night across the Coast

        News The biggest school in the region was among them