A MAN was taken to hospital after the car he was travelling in rolled in Eton.

Paramedics were called to the single-vehicle rollover at John Temple Drive at 4.36am a spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said.

They said the incident was reported as a vehicle which had collided with an animal and rolled.

The man, in his 60s, sustained neck and shoulder injuries. He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition. .