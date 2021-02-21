Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man in hospital after electrocution

by SAM FLANAGAN
21st Feb 2021 8:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rushed to hospital after being electrocuted on the roof of a North Queensland property.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to a private address in Bowen just after 1pm.

When they arrived at the property on Peter Delemothe Rd they located a man in his 20s who had been electrocuted on the roof.

Paramedics treated the man on scene for chest and arm injuries before he was transported to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

It's understood the incident may have been workplace related.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland have been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Man in hospital after electrocution

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Proven record’: How army boot camps keep kids from crime

        Premium Content ‘Proven record’: How army boot camps keep kids from crime

        Community How a Susan River boot camp is making a difference in the lives of young people.

        Two patients taken to hospital after Bay crash

        Premium Content Two patients taken to hospital after Bay crash

        News Two people were taken to hospital after the crash

        COVID cements Coast travel agent’s career change

        Premium Content COVID cements Coast travel agent’s career change

        News A future-proof career became a priority for a Fraser Coast travel agent after...

        Thousands raised for funeral of young rider

        Premium Content Thousands raised for funeral of young rider

        News Jesse Carsburg, 26, lost his life when the motorcycle he was riding hit a pole in...