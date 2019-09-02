Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIGHWAY CRASH: An ambulance rushed to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Cunningham Hwy.
HIGHWAY CRASH: An ambulance rushed to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Cunningham Hwy. Cordell Richardson
Breaking

Man in hospital after highway crash through barbed wire

Bianca Hrovat
by
2nd Sep 2019 7:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in Warwick Hospital after he crashed his vehicle through a barbed wire fence and into a sign post on the Cunningham Highway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash at Clintonvale at 4.23am.

According to a Queensland Police spokeswoman, the man in his 50s drove his car off the road and into a paddock.

One fire crew attended the scene about 5am and disconnected the car battery to ensure safety.

There was no obvious damage to property and the man did not appear to be injured.

According to a QAS spokesman, the man was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

More Stories

barbed wire cunningham highway queensland ambulance services queensland fire and emergency services road crash warwick hospital
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Bold plan to protect M'boro heritage revealed

    premium_icon Bold plan to protect M'boro heritage revealed

    News 'We need a task force to tackle the next step: saving the heritage buildings and restoring them'

    DADS REVEAL: 'My favourite thing about being a father'

    premium_icon DADS REVEAL: 'My favourite thing about being a father'

    Opinion Complaining about kids is a favourite pastime among parents

    Cashless card rumours 'false and baseless': O'Brien

    premium_icon Cashless card rumours 'false and baseless': O'Brien

    News The bizarre claims were not being made anywhere else

    Tiaro turns out for charity on Father's Day

    premium_icon Tiaro turns out for charity on Father's Day

    News Show and Shine fundraiser offers Father's Day fun