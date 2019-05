A man is in hospital after a crash in Howard this afternoon.

A man is in hospital after a crash in Howard this afternoon. Bev Lacey

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a motorbike and car crash in Howard.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Howard Heights Rd about 3.25pm today.

A male patient in his 30s was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.