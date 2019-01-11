UPDATE: Man, 71, in hospital following mobility scooter collision
UPDATE 3.40PM:
A 71-YEAR-old man is being assessed for injuries after a collision between a mobility scooter and a car.
The man is in a stable condition in Hervey Bay Hospital following the incident in a car park near Main St and Mcliver St at 11am.
EARLIER:
A MAN has been taken to hospital after a car and mobility scooter incident in a Hervey Bay car park.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed the patient is being assessed for minor injuries following the incident near Main St and Mcliver St at 11am.
The Chronicle understands there was a collision between the two modes of transport.
The man was transported in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.
Police are investigating.