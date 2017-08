The 28-year-old was then taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for a blood test.

A HERVEY Bay man is in police custody after he was charged with allegedly being under the influence of liquor or a drug.

Police said the man, who has a disqualified licence, was pulled over on old Maryborough Rd in Pialba at 10.15pm on Monday.

The 28-year-old was then taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for a blood test.

He is expected to face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.