Man in serious condition after alleged stabbing
A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing another man after a fight at Buddina.
It will be alleged a 34-year-old man from Little Mountain attended an address on Illuka Street around 8.30am Friday to confront a male occupant of the home who was known to him.
A physical altercation broke out between the pair, during which the 34-year-old sustained a stab wound to his torso.
The injured man walked a short distance to Tumut Street where a friend notified police.
He was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition before being airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.
Police arrested a 30-year-old Buddina man shortly afterwards who has since been charged with unlawful wounding.
He is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Saturday.