Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Qld man in serious condition after ‘jet ski explosion’

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jun 2020 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious but stable condition after a jet ski explosion at a Surfers Paradise residence this afternoon.

Emergency services including critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were called to the Laycock Street private residence at 2.58pm.

A man in his 20s has now been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with burns to his face and arms.

It's unclear how the incident occurred.

 

Originally published as Man in serious condition after 'jet ski explosion'

More Stories

Show More
accident editors picks jet ski tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Thousands of homes and businesses won’t be able to hook up to the NBN by its June 2020 deadline, figures show, and some could be waiting until 2022.

        WHALE RETURN: Keep your distance

        premium_icon WHALE RETURN: Keep your distance

        News Humpback whales are returning to Hervey Bay, but authorities warn boaties to keep...

        Motel owners tell of 'shocking impact' of border closure

        premium_icon Motel owners tell of 'shocking impact' of border closure

        News Business owners call for Queensland’s border to be opened

        Border battle erupts between Coast MPs

        premium_icon Border battle erupts between Coast MPs

        News Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien said businesses are hurting