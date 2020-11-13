Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is in a serious condition after a shipping container fire at Glenwood last night.
A man is in a serious condition after a shipping container fire at Glenwood last night.
News

Man ‘in serious condition’ after overnight Glenwood fire

JOSH PRESTON
13th Nov 2020 6:55 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious condition in a Brisbane hospital after suffering severe burns in a shipping container fire at Glenwood last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to an undisclosed scene after the incident occurred around 10.30pm.

From there they transported a male patient in his 50s to Gympie Hospital, where his condition was listed as serious.

He was suffering from limb and airway burns, and was subsequently flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for further treatment.

It's unclear at this stage how the shipping container fire started, or exactly where it occurred.

More to come.

emergency services glenwood gympie fires gympie news gympie region royal brisbane and women's hospital severe burns
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WARNING: Tyre-busting spikes on Coast road

        Premium Content WARNING: Tyre-busting spikes on Coast road

        News POLICE are warning drivers and riders to be on the look-out for tyre-busting metal spikes

        LINE-UP REVEALED: National stars to appear in Coast concert

        Premium Content LINE-UP REVEALED: National stars to appear in Coast concert

        News See the big names performing at the Festive Fraser Coast Concert this Christmas...

        IN DEMAND: Industry Coast students are likely to find job in

        Premium Content IN DEMAND: Industry Coast students are likely to find job in

        News “We need to double to number of workers,” says USC lecturer

        Major medical study op just what doctor ordered for Coast

        Premium Content Major medical study op just what doctor ordered for Coast

        News Game-changing course option means more doctors working here