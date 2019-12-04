Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man suffered multiple wounds to his upper body.
A man suffered multiple wounds to his upper body. dimid_86
News

Man in serious condition after stabbing north of Mackay

Tara Miko
4th Dec 2019 8:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious condition in hospital with multiple stab wounds to his upper body after an incident north of Mackay.

The 48-year-old man suffered serious wounds to his head, chest and back after an alleged assault with a knife at a Seaforth caravan park about 3.25am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics reported the man was in a serious but stable condition when he was transported to Mackay Base Hospital from the Palm Ave property.

A Mackay Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman confirmed the 48 year old was admitted to the hospital and remains in a stable condition. 

A Redcliffe man, 45, is assisting police with investigations.

More Stories

mackay mackay base hospital mackay crime seaforth
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pollies clash over electricity technicalities

        premium_icon Pollies clash over electricity technicalities

        News Opposition leader Deb Frecklington has accused Maryborough’s MP for appearing to back track on the city’s power needs

        Council grants $200k for community centre expansion

        premium_icon Council grants $200k for community centre expansion

        News Council has agreed to provide $200,000 towards the redevelopment

        ’Maggot’: Magistrate targeted in foul-mouthed rant

        premium_icon ’Maggot’: Magistrate targeted in foul-mouthed rant

        News A man launched into an expletive-filled outburst when he was taken back into...