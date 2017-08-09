Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JUNE, 1999: Streets Ice Cream logo, 06/99. Logos
JUNE, 1999: Streets Ice Cream logo, 06/99. Logos
Crime

Man in the cooler after stealing an ice cream truck

Michael Nolan
16th Dec 2019 11:13 AM | Updated: 12:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHERBOURG man's attempt to beat the heat landed him in police custody after he stole a truck laden with ice cream.

Police allege the 28-year-old man stole a Streets Ice Cream truck from a Puma service station in Maryborough at 6.45am.

The man drove the truck to Cherbourg but lost control on Barambah Ave.

He crashed near a store, at about 8.15am.

Police arrested and charged the man with stealing a vehicle, obstructing police, breeching bail, unlicensed driving and common nuisance.

He is due to appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court later today.

Early reports suggest most of the ice cream survived the crash and were later rescued by another Streets truck.

cherbourg crime kingaroy crime stolen vehicle streets ice cream toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Screws on road hold up major Coast road's traffic

        premium_icon BREAKING: Screws on road hold up major Coast road's traffic

        News A box of large screws spilled onto a Hervey Bay road is holding up traffic

        Dog squad on the hunt for ‘hoons’ after crash near Gympie

        premium_icon Dog squad on the hunt for ‘hoons’ after crash near Gympie

        Crime Two men are on the run after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle near Gympie last...

        Highs to hit 40s as SEQ swelters in heatwave

        premium_icon Highs to hit 40s as SEQ swelters in heatwave

        Weather Parts of southeast Queensland are set to jump 10C above average

        Surgery wait times broken: MP pushes for faster response

        premium_icon Surgery wait times broken: MP pushes for faster response

        News Ted Sorensen claims locals are waiting too long for emergency surgery