ROLLOVER: A man was injured after a 4wd buggy rolled in Woodford.

ROLLOVER: A man was injured after a 4wd buggy rolled in Woodford.

A MAN has been seriously injured after a four-wheel-drive buggy rolled in Woodford.

Paramedics were called to the scene along Beerburrum and Woodford Rd at 2:06pm and treated the man who had serious leg injuries with reports of major tendon damage.

One person was believed to have been thrown from the vehicle but was conscious when paramedics arrived.

A critical care paramedic was on its way to the scene.