Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Man injured after car rolls on Bruce Hwy

Inge Hansen
by
15th Jul 2018 10:34 AM

A MAN has been injured after the car he was driving reportedly hit a pot hole and rolled multiple times on the Bruce Hwy.

Emergency services were called to Molteno Rd and Bruce Hwy, Gootchie about 7.15pm Friday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man, 38, was travelling southbound on the highway when the crash occurred.

He was able to free himself from his car but had bleeding to his head.

The man was treated for minor lacerations to his head before being transported to Gympie Hospital.

