Man injured after falling from ladder while holding chainsaw

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue has airlifted a man in his 60s who fell from a ladder at his property west of Maryborough.

The man climbed up the ladder with a chainsaw in his hand while working in his garden.

He lost his footing and fell to the ground, breaking his hip.

Fortunately, the chainsaw fell away from him and caused no further injuries.

The man then crawled approximately 10 metres to reach his phone and contacted emergency services.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics were first on the scene to treat the patient and drove him to Biggenden Hospital.

The Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew was called to the accident at 11.21am, and met QAS paramedics at the hospital to airlift the man.

He was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.