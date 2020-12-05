Menu
Man injured in excavator rollover north west of Mackay

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
5th Dec 2020 11:48 AM
A MAN is in hospital after being involved in an excavator rollover at Mt Jukes.

She said the man, believed to be the driver, avoided being caught underneath the excavator but did sustain a shoulder injury.

"I don't think there was any entrapment," she said.

It is unknown how large the excavator was.

She said the man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

 

