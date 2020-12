An adult man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital. Picture: Supplied

A man has reportedly suffered lacerations to his limbs after his motorbike crashed in the Fraser Coast this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Condor Dr and Booral Rd, Sunshine Acres at 9.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance service spokesman said the adult male was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

He was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.