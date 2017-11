Ambulance with lights on

Ambulance with lights on Tony Martin

A MAN was taken to hospital after tractor incident in Booral.

It is believed the man was driving the tractor at a private property.

The man, in his 50s, was the only one involved in the crash.

It is understood the accident happened about 1.11pm Friday.

He received a laceration to his head and other minor injuries.

After treatment, the man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.